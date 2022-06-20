As the new South Carolina High School League realignment has St. Joseph’s, Christ Church, and Southside Christian all playing in the same region this year, the Greenville private schools are ensured of meeting at least once in each of the next two seasons as part of a newly created Region 1-1A.

St. Joe’s head coach Chris Goodman recently noted he thinks there should be a trophy for the season series, akin to Army, Navy, and Air Force playing for the Commander-In-Chief Trophy in college football.

St. Joe’s and CCES actually met twice last season, a non-region match-up in the regular season won by Christ Church, 28-22 in overtime, and a playoff game the Cavaliers took by a 3-0 score. Both games were on St. Joe’s home field.

SCS last played CCES in 2019 and has won three straight in the series after losing eight in a row. The Sabres also have not played St. Joe’s since 2019 and have won four of the past five meetings against the Knights.