Abbeville faces Oceanside Collegiate Academy (Charleston) Friday at 2pm for the 2A state championship and Christ Church takes on Johnsonville in 1A at 7pm at Columbia’s Benedict College.

The Panthers try for a second state championship in the past three seasons and look for the program’s eighth crown since 2010.

Christ Church, led by junior RB Dashun Reeder (2,005 rushing yards, 39 touchdowns) and senior quarterback Woods Windham (2,274 passing yds, 27 touchdowns) seeks the program’s first state championship since 2014.