COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Abbeville Panthers football teams defeated Oceanside Collegiate Friday in the 2A State Championship 35-20.

The win gives Abbeville its eighth state title since 2010. They went 8-1 in the championship over that span.

The Panthers struck first on a 61-yard touchdown run by Karson Norman. And then in the second quarter, Ty Cade went 22 yards on a 4th down to give Abbeville a 14-0 lead. They capped off the half with a Zay Rayford to Javario Tinch touchdown with under one minute remaining as the Panthers led 21-0 at the break.

While Oceanside Collegiate scored 20 points in the second half, Abbeville tacked on a couple more scores with a Zay Rayford third-quarter touchdown run and a fourth-quarter scoring rush by Antonio Harrison with just over two minutes left in the game.

