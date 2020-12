COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Abbeville Panthers defeated the Marion Swamp Foxes, 36-7 on Friday to grab the program’s fifth state championship in six years.

The Panthers led Marion 22-6 at the break, shutting out the Swamp Foxes in the second half en route to a AA State Championship win at Benedict College.

The win gives the Panthers its fifth state championship in six years, and Head Coach Jamie Nickles grabbed his seventh title with the program.

Abbeville has now won 78 of its last 83 games.