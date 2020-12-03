Abbeville’s state championship game postponed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The AA state championship game between Abbeville and Marion originally scheduled for December 4 has been postponed, the South Carolina High School League announced on Thursday.

The SCHSL revealed that the postponement is due to a COVID-19 issue. The game will now be played on Friday, December 18 at 5:00 p.m.

“A state championship game is one that forfeiture should be avoided if possible,” Commissioner Jerome Singleton said in a statement posted to social media. “This scenario affords us the opportunity to adjust our schedule to accommodate the competing schools…While this is a very unfortunate turn of events, we appreciate the school’s decision to practice the safety measures recommended by the Department of Health and Environmental Control.”

The Panthers and Swamp Foxes were set to kickoff at Spring Valley High School at 5 p.m. on the 4th, however following the postponement the location is currently unknown.

Tomorrow's state championship football game vs. Marion has been postponed until Friday, December 18, at 5:00PM. The location is TBD and will be communicated as soon as possible. All tickets will be honored for the makeup date. pic.twitter.com/eRvF7rUH4o — Abbeville High (@AHSPanthersSC) December 3, 2020

The 10-0 Panthers are looking for their fourth title in five years while 7-1 Marion seeks its first championship.