August 20th openers for Pickens Co. teams won’t be played

The Pickens County School Board’s action Friday to move to temporary virtual learning due to a recent spike in COVID cases among students and faculty also includes a ban on after school activity for the coming week.

As a result, games involving Liberty facing Pickens and Easley taking on Wade Hampton will not be played on Friday on the opening night of the regular season. It’s not clear if these games will be made up.

Earlier this week, Daniel High learned that its season opener on Saturday August 21st versus West Ashley had been canceled due to a West Ashley COVID issue. Daniel officials indicated that they’re looking at options for replacing that game.