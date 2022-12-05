GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Berea High School has a new head football coach.

The school announced that Drew Chisholm will assume duties as head football coach, in addition to continuing to serve as athletic director.

Chisholm replaces Julius Prince, who recently retired.

“As we began to identify the traits we wanted in the new leader of our football program, a common thread began to appear,” said Principal Mike Noel. “We will now be adding the title of head football coach to Drew Chisholm’s Athletic Director duties. We feel he is the best person to take on this difficult task.”

“Our goal for him is to build a program that students want to be a part of, and a program that graduates responsible members of our community,“ Noel said.