BHP shuts down football for two weeks due to COVID-19 issue in program

Anderson School District Two announced Thursday afternoon that Belton-Honea Path’s football program will suspend operations for two weeks due to a COVID-19 issue.

We have decided to halt all football activities at BHP for two weeks. Please see statement below.

Belton-Honea Path High School JV and Varsity Football activities will be suspended for two week due to a recent positive COVID-19 case. Practice will resume on October 14th, 2020. An updated game schedule will be released at a later date.

Greer’s game at Belton-Honea Path scheduled for Friday night was cancelled on Wednesday when the initial report of a COVID-19 issue was reported by the school district.

The Bears contest against Seneca (a Region 1-3A opponent) scheduled for October 9th will also not be played on that date.