Kyle Bishop has been relieved of his duties as head football coach at Carolina High School in Greenville County.

Carolina athletic director Thomas Fair, when reached by 7 News Sports Thursday night, deferred all comment to the Greenville County School District.

The Greenville News first reported the story Thursday evening and cited district spokesman Tim Waller as saying that Bishop had been placed on administrative leave, which ended Thursday, and that he remained a business teacher at the school.

Waller declined to comment to The News on whether the decision to place Bishop on administrative leave was connected to his removal as football coach.

The Trojans were 0-15 in Bishop’s two seasons and have lost 20 straight games.