Blacksburg High School head football coach Jet Turner tells 7 News Sports that he will miss the remainder of the Wildcats’ season to attend to a medical issue.

Turner says it’s not clear who will run the team in his absence.

It’s the second consecutive season that Turner will miss action due to a health issue.

Turner has guided the team since 2019.

The Wildcats lost their opening game to Buford last Friday.