SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) - South Carolina renters and property owners are bracing for a possible large wave of evictions.

On Wednesday a federal judge struck down the CDC eviction moratorium— which has halted evictions for non payment for renters who have been impacted by COVID-19.

The moratorium was first issued in September of 2020 and has faced many legal challenges since it was established.

Fair housing advocates are hoping the Department of Justice appeals this decision.

Local organizations said they’re standing by ready with funds to provide tenants with rental assistance.

“We will have a good pot of money here in Greenville that we will be able to assist people with," Lorain Crowl, executive director for United Housing Connections, said, "It will be for folks who are lower income.There are some income qualifications but there is definitely help out there.”