Bobby James hired as East Henderson head football coach

EAST FLAT ROCK, N.C. (WSPA) – The East Henderson football program announced on Wednesday the hiring of Bobby James as its next head football coach.

James has spent over 20 years as a coach, primarily in the college ranks. He was the defensive coordinator at Drake University, was an assistant at Lenoir-Rhyne University, and led a brand new Division II program at Limestone College in 2012.

“I am so excited about Coach James joining our school and athletic department,” said Principal

Brandon Scott. “Coach James has coached college football at the D2 and D1 level for 20 years; he

has contacts up and down the eastern part of the country, which will benefit any of our football

players that want to play at the next level.”

James was most recently the Prisma Health Sports Performance Coach in Greenville.