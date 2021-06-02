Bobby James hired as East Henderson head football coach

High School Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST FLAT ROCK, N.C. (WSPA) – The East Henderson football program announced on Wednesday the hiring of Bobby James as its next head football coach.

James has spent over 20 years as a coach, primarily in the college ranks. He was the defensive coordinator at Drake University, was an assistant at Lenoir-Rhyne University, and led a brand new Division II program at Limestone College in 2012.

“I am so excited about Coach James joining our school and athletic department,” said Principal
Brandon Scott. “Coach James has coached college football at the D2 and D1 level for 20 years; he
has contacts up and down the eastern part of the country, which will benefit any of our football
players that want to play at the next level.”

James was most recently the Prisma Health Sports Performance Coach in Greenville.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store