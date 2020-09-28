Broome volleyball now impacted by COVID-19

Spartanburg County School District Three was
made aware of a student athlete testing positive for COVID-19.
District Three will always prioritize our students and staff’s safety.
This means we will be postponing all varsity volleyball practices
and games until October 8, 2020.
For the sake of all our students and staff’s safety, we will be
following DHEC’s recommendation to have all varsity volleyball
players who are considered close contacts quarantine during the
next 14 days.
Any student within close contact of the student has also been
notified by Broome High School.

Broome’s football team was recently impacted by a positive test which led to the program having to postpone its Week One game against Emerald.

