Byrnes/Dorman game for this Friday postponed

The Byrnes at Dorman football game that was scheduled for this Friday night has been postponed until Friday, October 30 due to Covid 19 protocol with the Byrnes football team.

The make-up date means Dorman’s game with Boiling Springs for that date is canceled as is Byrnes’ with Greer.

Byrnes head coach Reggie Shaw says it’s not clear if the game the following Friday at Hanna will also be impacted.

Dorman student ticket sales for the game that were scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday) will take place on Tuesday, October 27 and the ticket sales to the general public will take place for the Byrnes game on Wednesday, October 28 from 4:30 to 6:30 pm.