Byrnes/Dorman game for this Friday postponed

High School Football

by: , Dorman Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

The Byrnes at Dorman football game that was scheduled for this Friday night has been postponed until Friday, October 30 due to Covid 19 protocol with the Byrnes football team. 

The make-up date means Dorman’s game with Boiling Springs for that date is canceled as is Byrnes’ with Greer.

Byrnes head coach Reggie Shaw says it’s not clear if the game the following Friday at Hanna will also be impacted.

Dorman student ticket sales for the game that were scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday) will take place on Tuesday, October 27 and the ticket sales to the general public will take place for the Byrnes game on Wednesday, October 28 from 4:30 to 6:30 pm.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories