(WSPA) – The Cambridge-Palmetto Cougars grabbed a convincing win over Augusta Friday night.

The Cougars defeated the Eagles 50-0 on their home field in Greenwood, improving to 2-0 on the season.

In Spartanburg, Greenwood Christian pulled away from Spartanburg Christian in the second half en route to a 41-13 victory to improve to 2-0.

Drew Blaton’s touchdown toss to Samuel Faulkner put the visitors ahead to stay in the closing seconds of the opening half.

SCA falls to 0-2.