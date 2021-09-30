CCES at Ninety Six canceled, Wildcats to play at Heathwood Hall

High School Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A COVID issue for Christ Church has led to the cancellation of their Friday night game at Ninety Six, which would have been the Region 1-2A opener for both teams.

Ninety Six subsequently scheduled a visit to Heathwood Hall in Columbia for Friday night.

The fact that a region match-up will be canceled means that both the Wildcats and Cavaliers will play just four region games instead of the scheduled five contests, barring no other cancellation issues.

Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings said he is not aware of a policy in place for the region to adjust its schedule in order to allow for a make-up of the game with Christ Church.

