SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Chapman Panthers won their 20th game in a row, grabbing the Region 3-3A title as they defeated the Broome Centurions, 48-24 on Saturday.

This marks the second 20-game winning streak for the Panthers since 2016.

With the win Chapman improves to 5-0 (5-0) on the season. Broome falls to 1-1 (1-1) after having to postpone previous contests.

Up next for Chapman is a showdown with Clover at home while Broome travels to Chesnee.