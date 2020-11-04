Chapman, Landrum, football games for Friday canceled

High School Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chapman at Walhalla and Buford at Landrum have been canceled for Friday.

Chapman announced theirs on their athletic website Wednesday morning.

Panthers athletic director Greg Wilson says the cancelation is not based on a COVID issue within his program. Walhalla head coach Padgett Johnson indicated there was no COVID issue for his either and indicated the game being called off was initiated by Chapman.

Landrum head coach Jason Farmer says a COVID issue for Buford, a school based in eastern Lancaster County, was the reason for his team’s cancellation.

Landrum will close its season next Friday at Liberty, according to Farmer.

Chapman prepares for the opening around of the 3A upper state playoffs next Friday against visiting Powdersville. The Panthers are the defending 3A state champs and have won 20 straight games and 52 of their past 54. They last played on Saturday October 24th, a win at Broome.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no other cancellations or postponements for area schools had been reported.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories