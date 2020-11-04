Chapman, Landrum, football games for Friday canceled

Chapman at Walhalla and Buford at Landrum have been canceled for Friday.

Chapman announced theirs on their athletic website Wednesday morning.

Panthers athletic director Greg Wilson says the cancelation is not based on a COVID issue within his program. Walhalla head coach Padgett Johnson indicated there was no COVID issue for his either and indicated the game being called off was initiated by Chapman.

Landrum head coach Jason Farmer says a COVID issue for Buford, a school based in eastern Lancaster County, was the reason for his team’s cancellation.

Landrum will close its season next Friday at Liberty, according to Farmer.

Chapman prepares for the opening around of the 3A upper state playoffs next Friday against visiting Powdersville. The Panthers are the defending 3A state champs and have won 20 straight games and 52 of their past 54. They last played on Saturday October 24th, a win at Broome.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no other cancellations or postponements for area schools had been reported.