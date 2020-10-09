Chapman Panthers gear up to play Clinton Red Devils

High School Football

INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Head Football Coach Harry Cabaniss and his Panthers are taking their season one week at a time during the COVID-19 pandemic, he told 7 News.

The Panthers will play at home Friday against the Clinton Red Devils.

Clinton is 1-1, and 1-1 in Region 3-3A. Chapman is 2-0, and 2-0 in Region 3-3A.

Clinton is looking for a win to secure a chance at a region title and to stay in shape for a playoff spot later in the season.

Chapman has won three of the past four in the series.  This is the first meeting between the two schools since 2017.

Chapman owns the area’s longest active winning streak at 17 in a row.  They’ve won 49 of their past 51 games going back to the 2016 season. The Panthers were 3A State Champs in 2016 and 2019 and state runner-up in 2017.

Clinton is 1-1 so far this season with two close games: an overtime win over Emerald and a one-point loss last Friday to Broome.  Clinton Head Coach Corey Fountain is in his second season.

