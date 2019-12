COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Two Upstate high schools took home state championships Saturday at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia.

In the 4A championship game, the Wren Golden Hurricanes took home their first ever state title with a 35-23 win over the Myrtle Beach Seahawks.

In the 3A championship game, the Chapman Panthers got the win over the Dillon Wildcats 44-14.

In the 5A championship game, the Dorman Cavaliers fell to the Dutch Fork Silver Foxes 34-31 in overtime.