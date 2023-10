Former Chesnee coach Brent Bridges’ initial return to his old stadium didn’t go well for Bridges and his Landrum Cardinals as Chesnee knocked off Landrum 40-21 Monday night.

The Eagles have won 39 of the 46 meetings all-time and improve to 4-2, 1-0 in Region 1-2A.

Landrum, coming off a 74-point effort last week against Blue Ridge, drops to 4-2, 0-1.