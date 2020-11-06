Chesnee goes into Friday night game against Woodruff hoping for win

Chesnee, S.C. (WSPA)- This football season is turning out to be one of many wins for Chesnee High School. They hope for another, Coach CLay Lewis said, as they play the Woodruff Wolverines this week.

Tonight the team is trying to extend the program’s best start to a season since the mid-’90s with a win. It would make them 7-0 heading into the playoffs.

The Eagles are trying to complete their first unbeaten regular season since 1991 and are the Region 2-2A champs.

Coach Clay Lewis is in his second year as head coach after arriving from Hibriten in North Carolina.

The Eagles will be playing the Woodruff Wolverines. They’ve won four of the past five games in the series.

Woodruff secured a playoff spot in 3A with its win over Broome this past Monday night.

Chesnee High athletics is also doing well overall as the Chesnee High women’s volleyball team won the state championship Thursday evening.