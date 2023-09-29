CHESNEE, S.C. (WSPA) – The high school football game between Landrum and Chesnee has been postponed due to what the school district called a “terrible tragedy.”

In a message sent to parents and families, Chesnee High School’s principal said, “a short time ago, a terrible tragedy struck our community.”

“At this time, as investigators work to determine exactly what has happened, and for privacy reasons, we can’t share the details of what has taken place. We can say that out of respect for those involved, we have decided to postpone this evening’s football game,” said Principal Erik Gerstenacker.

7NEWS has a crew headed to the area to get additional details.