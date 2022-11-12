GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Christ Church Cavaliers football team defeated Calhoun County in the 1A Upper State playoffs Saturday to advance in the 2022 postseason.

Christ Church won 63-29. Quarterback Woods Windham tossed three touchdown passes, including two to Jackson Repp in the victory.

The Cavaliers are now set to take on Lewisville in the Upper State Semifinal next week.

Among other area scores on Saturday were:

Byrnes 27, Blythewood 23

Greenwood 0, Northwestern 50

Byrnes will take on Gaffney in the 5A Upper State Semifinal.