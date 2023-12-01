Christ Church head coach Quin Hatfield noted going into the game that he was happy to see that his team would get a rematch with Johnsonville in the 1A state championship game.

His remarks weren’t so much based on last year’s outcome, when the Cavaliers ran away to a 43-20 victory over the Florence County school, but instead a reference to postgame comments made then by Johnsonville coach Ken Cribb, who implied unfairness in a system that had his public school from a rural town facing a private school from a metropolitan area.

While the South Carolina High School League recently passed a rule attempted to remedy such a complain in the future, there was much that anyone could do for Cribb’s Golden Flashes Friday afternoon.

The Cavaliers built a 20-0 lead within the first five minutes of the opening quarter on a Tucker Hendrix to Jude Hall 19-yard touchdown pass, a 52-yard run by Dashun Reeder (the senior finished 13-125 rushing and had touchdowns rushing and receiving), and a 60-yard punt return by junior Jackson Repp.

By the half it was 42-14 on a day when Hendrix threw for 242 yards and five touchdowns.

Christ Church outgained Johnsonville 429 to 300 in closing out the season at 13-2 and bringing home a seven state title for the school, its sixth since 2011.