The 2023 Mascot Challenge winner is the Clinton Red Devil following a fan vote this fall through the High School Red Zone.

The school was presented a $500.00 check on behalf of Ingles Markets, the sponsor of the Mascot Challenge.

The Red Devil received 54.97% of the vote, beating second place Gaffney, which received 22.65%.

Fountain Inn (12.83%) was third followed by Ware Shoals (9.55%).