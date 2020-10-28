COVID issue sidelines Wade Hampton for next two Fridays

High School Football
Posted: / Updated:

A COVID-19 issue within Wade Hampton’s football program means the Generals will not play this Friday at Greenville nor the following Friday versus Dorman.

Greenville will not attempt to schedule an opponent for this week, according to Red Raiders head coach Greg Porter.

Dorman will seek an opponent for November 6th, according to athletic director Flynn Harrell.

Wade Hampton last played on October 9th, a loss at Riverside which was the program’s 14th straight. COVID issues have prevented them from playing since.

