Dustin Curtis was hired in December to guide Dorman’s football program as he follows the legendary Dave Gutshall in that role.

Curtis has spent the past couple of weeks getting to know his team a little more during spring drills.

He returns a squad with major prospects on his offensive line, many of the previous coaching staff still in place, and some new additions, including former Cavaliers star Charone Peake, the former Clemson and NFL player who’s working with the wide receivers.