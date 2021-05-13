Daniel Football’s Pearman named Gatorade Player of the Year

CENTRAL, S.C. (WSPA) – Junior quarterback Trent Pearman was named the 2020-21 South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year.

The award recognizes exceptional athletic and academic accomplishments as well as an established exemplary character. The honor makes Pearman a finalist for the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year to be announced later in May.

Below includes more from the Gatorade release:

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound junior quarterback led the Lions to a 10-0 record and the Class AAA state championship this past season. Pearman passed for 2,786 yards and 35 touchdowns with just two interceptions, including 472 yards and six scores through the air in Daniel’s 52-31 win over Camden High in the state final. Pearman passed for multiple scores in nine of his team’s 10 games. A first-year varsity player, he was the WSPA 7 Sports Star of the Year in 2020.

The great nephew of former Clemson football coach Danny Ford, Pearman has volunteered locally as part of fundraising campaigns to benefit breast cancer research, and he has donated his time as a youth football coach. “Trent Pearman is the one that made their offense go,” said Russell Blackston, head coach of Belton-Honea Path High School. “He’s a very accurate passer with great balance, and he made great decisions. He moved extremely well in the pocket and was outstanding on the deep ball.”

Pearman has maintained a weighted 4.58 GPA in the classroom. He will begin his senior year of high school this fall.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which works with top sport-specific experts and a media advisory board of accomplished, veteran prep sports journalists to determine the state winners in each sport.

Pearman joins recent Gatorade South Carolina Football Players of the Year Mikele Colasurdo (2019-20, Chapman High School), Zacch Pickens (2018-19, T.L. Hanna High School), Derion Kendrick (2017-18, South Pointe High School), and Dakereon Joyner (2016-17, Fort Dorchester High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.

Through Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Pearman has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of their choosing. Pearman is also eligible to submit a 30-second video explaining why the organization they chose is deserving of one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year. To date, Gatorade Player of the Year winners’ grants have totaled more than $2.7 million across 1,117 organizations.

Since the program’s inception in 1985, Gatorade Player of the Year award recipients have won hundreds of professional and college championships, and many have also turned into pillars in their communities, becoming coaches, business owners and educators.

To learn more about the Gatorade Player of the Year program, check out past winners or to nominate student-athletes, visit playeroftheyear.gatorade.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/GatoradePOY or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/Gatorade.