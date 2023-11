Daniel tries for a third 3A state title this decade when the meet Camden, the team they knocked-off for crowns in 2020 and 2021, Saturday night at 7 at S.C. State’s O.C. Dawson Bulldog Stadium.

The Lions enter at 14-0 and have won 50 of their past 51 games.

A win would make them one state championship shy of the four they won in a decade between 1992 and 1998.