Here are the statewide high school team rankings for the final-regular season S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Nov. 1. First-place votes in parentheses.

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (13)

2. TL Hanna

3. Hillcrest

4. Gaffney

5. Sumter

6. Lexington

7. Fort Dorchester

8. Spartanburg

9. Dorman

10. Summerville

Others receiving votes: Blythewood, Byrnes

Class 4A

1. South Florence (12)

2. AC Flora (1)

3. Northwestern

4. West Florence

5. Greenville

6. Catawba Ridge

7. James Island

8. Westside

9. South Pointe

10. Ridge View

Others receiving votes: Hartsville, Irmo

Class 3A

1. Daniel (13)

2. Dillon

3. Clinton

4. Powdersville

5. Beaufort

6. Belton-Honea Path

7. Camden

8. Gilbert

9. Manning

10. Seneca

Others receiving votes: Chester, Brookland-Cayce, Chapman

Class 2A

1. Oceanside Collegiate (10)

2. Barnwell (3)

3. Abbeville

4. Gray Collegiate

5. Woodland

6. Strom Thurmond

7, Marion

8. Andrew Jackson

9. Saluda

10. Buford

Others receiving votes: Andrews, Fairfield Central, Landrum

Class A

1. Johnsonville (7)

2. Christ Church (3)

3. Estill (2)

4. Lewisville (1)

5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

6. Southside Christian

7, Lamar

8. St. Joseph’s

9. Cross

10. Lake View

Others receiving votes: Calhoun County 13, Wagener-Salley 4, Whale Branch 2

Voters this week :Sam Albuquerque (Spartanburg Herald Journal), Lou Bezjak (The State), Dennis Brunson (High School Sports Report), Scott Chancey (Florence Morning News), Thomas Grant (Lexington Chronicle), Ian Guerin (My Horry News/Prep RedZone), Travis Jenkins (News & Reporter), Gene Knight (WRHI) James McBee (Boiling Springs Sports Journal). Chris Miller (WRHI), David Shelton (Post and Courier/Prep RedZone/HSSR), Brandon Stockdale (Prep RedZone), Pete Yanity (WSPA)