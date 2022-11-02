Here are the statewide high school team rankings for the final-regular season S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Nov. 1. First-place votes in parentheses.
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (13)
2. TL Hanna
3. Hillcrest
4. Gaffney
5. Sumter
6. Lexington
7. Fort Dorchester
8. Spartanburg
9. Dorman
10. Summerville
Others receiving votes: Blythewood, Byrnes
Class 4A
1. South Florence (12)
2. AC Flora (1)
3. Northwestern
4. West Florence
5. Greenville
6. Catawba Ridge
7. James Island
8. Westside
9. South Pointe
10. Ridge View
Others receiving votes: Hartsville, Irmo
Class 3A
1. Daniel (13)
2. Dillon
3. Clinton
4. Powdersville
5. Beaufort
6. Belton-Honea Path
7. Camden
8. Gilbert
9. Manning
10. Seneca
Others receiving votes: Chester, Brookland-Cayce, Chapman
Class 2A
1. Oceanside Collegiate (10)
2. Barnwell (3)
3. Abbeville
4. Gray Collegiate
5. Woodland
6. Strom Thurmond
7, Marion
8. Andrew Jackson
9. Saluda
10. Buford
Others receiving votes: Andrews, Fairfield Central, Landrum
Class A
1. Johnsonville (7)
2. Christ Church (3)
3. Estill (2)
4. Lewisville (1)
5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
6. Southside Christian
7, Lamar
8. St. Joseph’s
9. Cross
10. Lake View
Others receiving votes: Calhoun County 13, Wagener-Salley 4, Whale Branch 2
Voters this week :Sam Albuquerque (Spartanburg Herald Journal), Lou Bezjak (The State), Dennis Brunson (High School Sports Report), Scott Chancey (Florence Morning News), Thomas Grant (Lexington Chronicle), Ian Guerin (My Horry News/Prep RedZone), Travis Jenkins (News & Reporter), Gene Knight (WRHI) James McBee (Boiling Springs Sports Journal). Chris Miller (WRHI), David Shelton (Post and Courier/Prep RedZone/HSSR), Brandon Stockdale (Prep RedZone), Pete Yanity (WSPA)