Daniel tops Camden to win 3A state championship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Daniel Lions defeated Camden 52-31 on Saturday to become the 2020 3A state champions.

Quarterback Trent Pearman threw six touchdowns, three to Jackson Crosby, as Daniel cruised to victory at Spring Valley High School Saturday afternoon.

The Lions scored three touchdowns in the opening frame off of three Pearman tosses, a 52-yarder and a 9-yarder to Crosby as well as a 53-yarder to Eli Merck. Daniel led 21-7 after the first quarter.

Both teams traded scores in the second quarter, with Wise Segars producing the only points for the Lions on a goal line plunge. Daniel took a 27-14 advantage into the break.

After Camden responded with two consecutive touchdowns to being the second half, the Bulldogs jumped out in front of the Lions for their first lead of the day, 28-27. But Pearman connected with Josiah Benson on a 16-yard touchdown to pull Daniel back in front, and Shane Forrester added a 22-yard field goal to make it 37-28 at the end of the third quarter.

Daniel closed out the game with a 63-yard TD pass from Pearman to Merck followed by a scoring toss to Crosby to finish with a 52-31 win in the title game.

3A Champion Daniel Lions! pic.twitter.com/84oFRn8MWo — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) December 5, 2020

The win gave the program its first state title in 22 years.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Head Coach Jeff Fruster. “It’s something I’ve dreamed of doing ever since I got the job. Five long years in the making. I just want to do my city proud [and] do my school proud. It means a lot to me to be able to take this school back to the place I once was.”

Fruster was a part of the 1995 and 1998 state champion teams.