Daniel tries to win first state title in 22 years

The Daniel Lions will attempt to bring home the 3A state championship Saturday at 3:30pm when they take on Camden at Columbia’s Spring Valley High School.

The Lions last played for the crown in 2013 and last won it in 1998, which capped off a run of four state championship (all in 3A) in the ’90s.

This Daniel team features an offense averaging 53.1 points per game and allowing just 16.7.

Junior quarterback Trent Pearman has emerged as a key factor with 2,314 passing yards and 29 touchdowns to go with just two interceptions.

In postseason play, Pearman has averaged 395 yards passing per game in three contests.