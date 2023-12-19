(WSPA) – Several area high school football players are making their commitment to college programs official during the December 2023 early signing day period. Check out who signed a letter of intent and where they’re headed below:

NAME HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE Mazeo Bennett Greenville High South Carolina Blake Franks Greenville High South Carolina Bruce Knauber Greenville High Furman Julius Tate Greenville High Coastal Carolina Zay Johnson Clinton High Cincinnati

This list will updated as more students make their commitments.