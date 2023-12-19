(WSPA) – Several area high school football players are making their commitment to college programs official during the December 2023 early signing day period. Check out who signed a letter of intent and where they’re headed below:

NAMEHIGH SCHOOLCOLLEGE
Mazeo BennettGreenville HighSouth Carolina
Blake FranksGreenville HighSouth Carolina
Bruce KnauberGreenville HighFurman
Julius TateGreenville HighCoastal Carolina
Zay JohnsonClinton HighCincinnati

This list will updated as more students make their commitments.