(WSPA) – Several area high school football players are making their commitment to college programs official during the December 2023 early signing day period. Check out who signed a letter of intent and where they’re headed below:
|NAME
|HIGH SCHOOL
|COLLEGE
|Mazeo Bennett
|Greenville High
|South Carolina
|Blake Franks
|Greenville High
|South Carolina
|Bruce Knauber
|Greenville High
|Furman
|Julius Tate
|Greenville High
|Coastal Carolina
|Zay Johnson
|Clinton High
|Cincinnati
This list will updated as more students make their commitments.