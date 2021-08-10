Defending 3A champion Daniel has season opener canceled

An issue that became all too familiar in 2020 has reared itself before the 2021 high school football has begun as reigning 3A state champion Daniel’s season opener against West Ashley has been canceled due a COVID issue within the West Ashley program.

The Charleston area school made the announcement via Twitter Tuesday evening.

The game was scheduled to be played on the Saturday of the SCHSL’s Week Zero at River Bluff High School near Columbia.

Daniel athletic director Tommy Plumlee said Tuesday evening that the Lions are “weighing their options” as far as their schedule is concerned.