Dorman at Wade Hampton joins list of postponements due to COVID-19

(WSPA) – Dorman at Wade Hampton, scheduled for Friday, has been postponed due to a COVID-19 issue at Wade Hampton High School.

The game will be made up on November 6.

Earlier in the week, Riverside at Spartanburg was postponed to October 30 due to a COVID-19 issue with the Riverside High School program.

Riverside defeated Wade Hampton last Friday.

In addition, Seneca’s game at Pendleton, also scheduled for Friday, has been moved to November 6 due to COVID-19 issue within the Seneca program, which has also led to the cancelation of Seneca’s October 23 game against Riverside.

Greenville County Schools spokesman Tim Waller released this statement Tuesday afternoon regarding Riverside:

District leadership, including the Greenville County Schools Director of Medical Health Services, met with school administration and decided that this week’s JV and Varsity football games versus Spartanburg High School are being postponed until a future date after three Riverside football players tested positive for COVID dating back to Friday, October 9th. There are additional players who were identified due to contact tracing and will be on quarantine from school as well. All football practices and workouts are also suspended at this time. School and district administration will monitor the situation and determine the start date to resume practices and workouts for symptom-free students who are not quarantined. That communication will come later this week.

Spartanburg is looking at other options for this week, according to Vikings athletic director Todd Staley.