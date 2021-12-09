Dorman hires A.C. Flora’s Dustin Curtis as new head football coach

ROEBUCK, S.C. (WSPA) – Dorman has hired A.C. Flora’s Dustin Curtis to be its next head football coach, the school announced on Thursday.

Curtis is the seventh head coach in Dorman’s 58-year history. He was the head coach at A.C. Flora for the past three seasons, amassing a 28-4 record and winning the 2020 AAAA state title.

He replaces Dave Gutshall, who retired last month after 29 years at the helm.

Curtis was a fullback for the 2000 Lexington team that played against Dorman in the state championship. The Cavaliers rallied to win it 31-24.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Dustin Curtis as the new head football coach of the Dorman Cavaliers,” said Dorman Principal Bryant Roberson. “I am confident that under his leadership we will continue our Cavalier tradition of excellence.”

The following is part of a release from Dorman High School on the hiring of Dustin Curtis:

Coach Curtis began his head coaching career in 2016 at Westwood High School in Blythewood. His teams showed steady improvement during his tenure at Westwood. After going 2-8 in his first season, the Red Hawks went 6-6 in the 2017 and 7-5 in 2018. They reached the second round of the playoffs those last two years.

Prior to becoming a head coach, Dustin Curtis spent three years as an assistant football coach at Spring Valley High School from 2006-2008 and seven years as an assistant at AC Flora from 2009-2015. He was the Falcon’s offensive coordinator from 2013 to 2015.

Dustin Curtis played his high school football at Lexington under Coach Jimmy Satterfield and he played against Dorman in the 2000 state championship game at Williams Brice Stadium. He went to college at the University of South Carolina where he served in the Gamecock football program as an equipment manager under Lou Holtz and Steve Spurrier.

When asked about his new career move, Coach Curtis said, “Dorman High School is a once and a lifetime opportunity. The school has an extremely successful athletic program with great leadership. My family and I can’t wait to be part of the District Six community.”

DHS Principal Bryant Roberson said, “Coach Curtis’ passion and enthusiasm for the game of football is contagious. He will bring the experience and the excitement to the program that will motivate our student-athletes to meet and exceed their potential. We are extremely fortunate to add Coach Curtis to the Dorman family and are all looking forward to a great future for Cavalier football!”

Coach Curtis and his wife Jessica have a son, Grant, who is 11-years-old. Coach Curtis has been a leader in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and is very active in his home church in Columbia. He is expected to begin his duties at Dorman in January.