Spartanburg –

Early Saturday evening Dorman offensive lineman D.J. Geth picked North Carolina over South Carolina in a video posted on social media.

Per 247 rankings, Geth is a 3-star recruit and the 11th best overall prospect in the state of South Carolina for the 2023 class.

His father, Ed, played basketball for the Tar Heels in the mid-90’s, although D.J. says the fact that his parents both went to school in Chapel Hill was not the determining factor in his decision to go to North Carolina.