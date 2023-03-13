SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A name familiar to the Cavalier family will now lead the Dorman High School Football program.

On Monday afternoon, Dorman’s Athletic Department announced Jake Morris as Head Football

Coach.

Coach Morris has been a part of the Dorman Football staff for the last nine years and served as the Associate Head Coach during the 2022 season.

Morris was named interim coach for the Cavaliers after Dustin Curtis resigned in February.

Principal Bryant Roberson says, “Dorman is home for Jake, where he was an outstanding

football player and an excellent assistant coach. I am certain that under his leadership, we will

continue our Cavalier tradition of excellence and provide stability and continuity to our football

program.”

During Morris’ time as a coach with the Cavaliers, Dorman has compiled a record of 83-29, won

four region championships, and appeared in three state championship games.

He has served as a head coach at every level in the Cavalier program from middle school to 9th grade to Junior Varsity and now Varsity Head Coach.

Coach Morris said, “My family and I are so honored for this opportunity. This is a lifelong

dream come true and we are so excited to see what the future holds for the Cavaliers.”