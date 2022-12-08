USC-bound offensive lineman Markee Anderson and UNC-bound OL D.J. Geth had their unofficial signing ceremony Wednesday at Dorman High School.
The two will be early graduates who will enroll at their respective destinations in January.
by: Pete Yanity
