Five Star QB Gunner Stockton Offers Thoughts On USC Commitment

Rabun County, 5-star quarterback Gunner Stockton picked South Carolina over Georgia and other elite college programs last week.

Stockton said he picked the Gamecocks because it was a place he felt comfortable with all along.

His high school coach is Jaybo Shaw, the older brother of former Gamecock QB Connor Shaw, and the coach that taught him to throw a football, is the father of current South Carolina offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.

Stockton is considered by some recruiting services as the #1 dual threat quarterback in the 2022 class.

