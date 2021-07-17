Former Gaffney coach Strickland to retire

Newberry High School head football coach Phil Strickland, and Palmetto State’s fourth-winningest coach all-time, has announced the upcoming season will be his final one on the sidelines.

Strickland enters his 35th year as a head coach, all in South Carolina, and has compiled 340 victories and five state titles.

Three of his state championships were won at Gaffney in his line upstate stop two decades ago.

His 340 wins are seven shy of third place Pinky Babb, the legendary former Greenwood High School head coach.