Paul Sutherland will be Liberty High School’s new head football coach following approval by the Pickens County School Board Monday night.

Sutherland replaces Kyle Stewart, who recently stepped down after guiding the program for more than a decade.

Sutherland won 123 games at the helm of Pendleton from 2001 to 2017 and spent the past three years guiding Franklin County High in Carnesville, Georgia. His Franklin County squad went 7-3 this past season, the program’s best record in three decades.