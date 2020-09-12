Friday high school football

The regular season in Georgia concluded its second week Friday night and among the games Franklin County, guided by former Pendleton head coach Paul Sutherland, drubbed visiting Banks County, 35-6, to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 1990.

Charles Ware’s 22-yard run in the second quarter set up a Micah Blackwell three-yard rushing touchdown for the game’s first score and the Lions rolled from there.

Stephens County evened its record at 1-1 with a 34-0 win over North Hall. Quarterback Ben Stowe threw scoring tosses of 93 and 82 yards in the victory.

Hart County went back and forth with visiting White County before the visitors scored the winning touchdown with 31 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter for a 50-47 victory.

In SCISA play, Greenwood Christian suffered its first loss of the season in a a 51-14 loss against visiting Augusta Christian.