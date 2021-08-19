Gaffney to face 5A power Dutch Fork Aug. 27th

High School Football

As a result of having a sudden opening on their schedule when Union County had to cancel, Gaffney will now play host to five-time defending 5A state champion Dutch Fork August 27th at The Reservation, Dutch Fork head coach Tom Knotts confirmed to The State Thursday.

Gaffney coach Dan Jones indicated such a game was in the works but could not confirm that plans had been finalized when reached Thursday afternoon.

The Indians contest scheduled for that night with Union County was canceled Wednesday night due to a Union County COVID issue.

The teams have met once, a 34-22 Gaffney win in the 2012 Big 16 state championship game.

Adding Gaffney to its schedule means that Dutch Fork is playing five upstate opponents this season with games against Wren, Spartanburg, Greenwood, and Byrnes already scheduled.

