Gaffney’s Ingram-Dawkins named 2020 Mr. Football

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA/ECSC) – Gaffney defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins was named 2020’s South Carolina Mr. Football on Saturday.

The award recognizes a combination of accomplishments on and off the football field. Ingram-Dawkins was selected from among five distinguished finalists.

“The Mr. Football award really opens up opportunities” said CEO of Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative Bob Paulling after presenting the award. “There are recruiters from all over the country. This award solidifies Tyrion as the best football player in the state.”

The Georgia commit, and top-ranked prospect in the state of South Carolina, recorded 31 tackles, seven sacks, and 16.5 tackles for loss in his senior season for the Indians.

Gaffney defensive lineman, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins wins the 2020 Mr. Football award for the Palmetto State. ⁦@WSPA7⁩ ⁦@GaffneyFootball⁩ pic.twitter.com/zVC62R76aR — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) December 5, 2020

Other finalists for the award were Gregory Johnson of Northwestern, Willis Lane of Camden, Robbie Ouzts of Rock Hill and Ahmad Green of May River.

The S.C. Athletic Coaches Association established the Mr. Football award in 1995. Below is a complete list of past recipients.

List of South Carolina Mr. Football Recipients

Year, Name, Position, High School, College

1995 — Jermale Kelley, WR, Berea, South Carolina

1996 — Kyle Young, OL, Daniel, Clemson

1997 — Chris Hope, DB, Rock Hill, Florida State

1998 — Derek Watson, RB, Palmetto, South Carolina

1999 — Mark Logan, QB, Greenwood, Georgia Tech

2000 — Roscoe Crosby, WR, Union, Clemson

2001 — Moe Thompson, DE, Stratford, South Carolina

2002 — Eric McCollom, QB, Camden, Iowa

2003 — Trey Elder, QB, Byrnes, Appalachian State

2004 — J.D. Melton, QB, Myrtle Beach, Navy

2005 — Prince Miller, DB, Byrnes, Georgia

2006 — Malcolm Long, QB, Gaffney, South Carolina State

2007 — Richard Mounce, QB, Blythewood, Charleston Southern

2008 — Stephon Gilmore, CB, South Pointe, South Carolina

2009 — Marcus Lattimore, RB, Byrnes, South Carolina

2010 — Jadeveon Clowney, DE, South Pointe, South Carolina

2011 —Shaq Roland, WR, Lexington, South Carolina

2012 —Tramel Terry, WR, Goose Creek, Georgia

2013 —Jacob Park, QB, Stratford, Georgia

2014 — Matthew Colburn, RB, Dutch Fork, Wake Forest

2015 — Tavien Feaster, RB, Spartanburg, Clemson

2016 — Gage Moloney, QB, Northwestern, James Madison

2017 — Dakereon Joyner, QB, Fort Dorchester, South Carolina

2018 — Zacch Pickens, DE, T.L. Hanna, South Carolina

2019 — Luke Doty, QB, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

2020 — Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DT, Gaffney, Georgia