Gaffney’s Ingram-Dawkins named 2020 Mr. Football

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA/ECSC) – Gaffney defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins was named 2020’s South Carolina Mr. Football on Saturday.
The award recognizes a combination of accomplishments on and off the football field. Ingram-Dawkins was selected from among five distinguished finalists.
“The Mr. Football award really opens up opportunities” said CEO of Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative Bob Paulling after presenting the award. “There are recruiters from all over the country. This award solidifies Tyrion as the best football player in the state.”
The Georgia commit, and top-ranked prospect in the state of South Carolina, recorded 31 tackles, seven sacks, and 16.5 tackles for loss in his senior season for the Indians.
Other finalists for the award were Gregory Johnson of Northwestern, Willis Lane of Camden, Robbie Ouzts of Rock Hill and Ahmad Green of May River.
The S.C. Athletic Coaches Association established the Mr. Football award in 1995. Below is a complete list of past recipients.
List of South Carolina Mr. Football Recipients
Year, Name, Position, High School, College
1995 — Jermale Kelley, WR, Berea, South Carolina
1996 — Kyle Young, OL, Daniel, Clemson
1997 — Chris Hope, DB, Rock Hill, Florida State
1998 — Derek Watson, RB, Palmetto, South Carolina
1999 — Mark Logan, QB, Greenwood, Georgia Tech
2000 — Roscoe Crosby, WR, Union, Clemson
2001 — Moe Thompson, DE, Stratford, South Carolina
2002 — Eric McCollom, QB, Camden, Iowa
2003 — Trey Elder, QB, Byrnes, Appalachian State
2004 — J.D. Melton, QB, Myrtle Beach, Navy
2005 — Prince Miller, DB, Byrnes, Georgia
2006 — Malcolm Long, QB, Gaffney, South Carolina State
2007 — Richard Mounce, QB, Blythewood, Charleston Southern
2008 — Stephon Gilmore, CB, South Pointe, South Carolina
2009 — Marcus Lattimore, RB, Byrnes, South Carolina
2010 — Jadeveon Clowney, DE, South Pointe, South Carolina
2011 —Shaq Roland, WR, Lexington, South Carolina
2012 —Tramel Terry, WR, Goose Creek, Georgia
2013 —Jacob Park, QB, Stratford, Georgia
2014 — Matthew Colburn, RB, Dutch Fork, Wake Forest
2015 — Tavien Feaster, RB, Spartanburg, Clemson
2016 — Gage Moloney, QB, Northwestern, James Madison
2017 — Dakereon Joyner, QB, Fort Dorchester, South Carolina
2018 — Zacch Pickens, DE, T.L. Hanna, South Carolina
2019 — Luke Doty, QB, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
2020 — Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DT, Gaffney, Georgia