Games at Spartanburg and Pendleton postponed for Friday due to COVID

Two area high school football games scheduled for this Friday have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within in two programs.

Riverside and Spartanburg won’t play Friday night due to a COVID-19 issue within the Riverside program and Seneca at Pendleton is postponed as a result of Seneca’s COVID-19 issue. Seneca also will not face Riverside on October 23rd.

The Riverside at Spartanburg game will be made-up October 30th. Seneca at Pendleton will be made-up November 6th.

Greenville County Schools spokesman Tim Waller released this statement Tuesday afternoon:

District leadership, including the Greenville County Schools Director of Medical Health Services, met with school administration and decided that this week’s JV and Varsity football games versus Spartanburg High School are being postponed until a future date after three Riverside football players tested positive for COVID dating back to Friday, October 9th. There are additional players who were identified due to contact tracing and will be on quarantine from school as well. All football practices and workouts are also suspended at this time. School and district administration will monitor the situation and determine the start date to resume practices and workouts for symptom-free students who are not quarantined. That communication will come later this week.

Spartanburg is looking at other options for this week, according to Vikings athletic director Todd Staley.