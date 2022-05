Chris Glover has returned to Carolina Academy in Greenville County to guide the football team.

Glover, who once served as an assistant coach under former Trojans head coach Mark Hodge, was formally introduced at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

He has also worked on the staffs at Woodmont and Greenwood High Schools.

He takes over a Carolina program that’s lost 20 straight games and went 0-9 last season in the second year under Kyle Bishop, who was removed from the job earlier this spring.