Gould steps down at Travelers Rest

High School Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ray Gould has stepped down as head football coach at Travelers Rest High School after eight seasons guiding the Devildogs.

Gould tells 7 Sports he intends to enter private business.

He arrived at the Greenville County school in 2014 after coaching on the high school level in Florida.

Gould posted a 32-47 record during his tenure but delivered the program’s two best seasons since 1990 with seven wins in 2018 and eight victories the following year.

The Devilsdogs’ 5-0 start in 2018 was the best in program history and Gould is the first T.R. coach to have three seasons of at least six wins since Tom Stanford in the ’70s and ’80s.

The school has posted the opening as it now seeks a successor.

