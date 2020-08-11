Greenville County Schools release 2020 fall football schedule

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenville County Schools released its 2020 fall football schedule Tuesday afternoon.

The schedule allows for up to seven games of regional play. Additionally, teams that do not reach the playoffs can add an eighth regional game.

Director of Media Relations Tim Waller noted the upcoming season is subject to students attending in-person school at least one day a week, as well as the COVID-19 spread-rate.

Plans for spectators at the games have yet to be finalized.

Click below to see the full schedule: