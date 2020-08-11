Greenville County Schools release 2020 fall football schedule

High School Football

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – (AP Photo/LM Otero, file)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenville County Schools released its 2020 fall football schedule Tuesday afternoon.

The schedule allows for up to seven games of regional play. Additionally, teams that do not reach the playoffs can add an eighth regional game.

Director of Media Relations Tim Waller noted the upcoming season is subject to students attending in-person school at least one day a week, as well as the COVID-19 spread-rate.

Plans for spectators at the games have yet to be finalized.

Click below to see the full schedule:

GCS 2020 Football ScheduleDownload

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Food Drive
Destination Vacation
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories